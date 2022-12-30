A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson detectives were called in Friday to investigate a report of possibly undetonated military ordnance on the beach at Fletcher Cove which proved to be a false alarm.

“A call came in at 9:21 a.m. in the 100 block of South Sierra Avenue in Solana Beach of possible undetonated military ordnance found by lifeguards sticking out of the sand,” said Sheriff’s Lt. David Collins, who added the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson unit was called in to investigate. “It was a tube that had military nomenclature on it, which suggested it could have been military ordnance.”

Collins said the bomb/arson squad “found the tube to be empty.”

See more @SDSheriff Deputies and @CitySolanaBeach lifeguards have temporary closed Fletcher Cove after discovering a potential military grade training device in the sand. Sheriff's Bomb/Arson detectives are responding to investigate. Please remain clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/iywp5KniUA — North Coastal Station (@SDSONCoastal) December 30, 2022

Fletcher Cove was temporarily closed during the bomb/arson investigation.

City News Service contributed to this article.