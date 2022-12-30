A San Diego police cruiser. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV

An armed man held up a Mission Federal Credit Union branch in Rancho Bernardo Friday afternoon.

The robbery occurred just after 4 p.m. at the branch at 11868 Rancho Bernardo Road, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The suspect walked in and made contact with a teller.

“He demanded money from the teller and took an unknown amount … put it in a backpack and left the bank,” Heims said.

The suspect was last seen on foot, turning left onto Rancho Bernardo Road, he said.

The suspect was described as 25- to 30-years-old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, between 210 and 220 pounds, with several tattoos. He was wearing a blue and white gaiter-type mask, a dark Padres cap, orange long-sleeve shirt, gray cargo pants and dark shoes.

– City News Service