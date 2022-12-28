A San Diego Fire-Rescue Department patch. Photo via Twitter @SDFD.

Three people were hospitalized after being pulled from the wreckage of a single-vehicle rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5, fire officials said Wednesday.

San Diego fire crews responded around 11 p.m. Tuesday to the crash, which occurred just south of Interstate 8.

“Three people were extricated from a vehicle,” said Monica Munoz, SDFD media services manager. “Two were transported to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest and one went to Mercy Hospital San Diego.”

There was no information immediately available on the names and genders of the three victims.

California Highway Patrol dispatcher Danielle McComb said the crash involved one vehicle that “went off the road and overturned.”

“One of the three occupants of the vehicle sustained a major injury,” McComb said.

The extent of injuries of the other two patients wasn’t immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this article.