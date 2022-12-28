A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run motorist Wednesday on a freeway off-ramp in Oceanside.

The pedestrian was struck at 11:18 a.m. on the Mission Avenue off-ramp from northbound Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol Officer Danielle McComb said.

“It involved a vehicle versus a pedestrian,” McComb said. “It is being investigated as a hit and run.”

Police said the pedestrian was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

There was no immediate information available on the suspect or suspect vehicle.