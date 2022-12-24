A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said. Photo via OnScene.TV



A pedestrian was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday after he was struck by a Coaster commuter train in Old Town, the San Diego Police Department said.

The man, said to be about 40 years old, was hit by a North County Transit District Coaster around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Old Town Transit Center, according to SDPD Officer David O’Brien.

Passengers on the train were bused to another station.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department will investigate the incident.

City News Service contributed to this article