Evacuated UPS employees wait outside the distribution center in Kearny Mesa. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A United Parcel Service truck caught fire early Friday at the company’s distribution center in Kearny Mesa, but the blaze was quickly extinguished.

The fire was reported just before 4:45 a.m. at 7925 Ronson Road and firefighters knocked out the flames at 4:52 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

Even though there were about 300 trucks inside the building, the fire was contained to the single truck where the fire started, officials said.

The sprinkler system inside was activated and all occupants evacuated the building before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters were performing air monitoring to make sure the quality was acceptable for employees to go back to work, according to fire officials.

The Metro Arson Strike Team was investigating the cause of the fire, but it did not seem suspicious, according to fire officials.

City News Service contributed to this article.