San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Three people were injured – one woman’s were deemed life-threatening – Friday when a pickup truck struck pedestrians in the East Village.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. at 16th and F streets, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers said a 36-year-old man was driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck west on F Street and hit the back of an Audi A3.

After the Audi driver, 50, pulled over, his car was rear-ended again and turned south onto 16th Street.

The Ford driver continued onto 16th Street and struck two pedestrians – a 41-year-old woman and a 44-year old man, who were on the west sidewalk, police said.

Paramedics transported the Ford driver and two pedestrians to a hospital. According to SDPD, the female pedestrian suffered “significant neurological damage,” and her condition “is life-threatening.”

The male pedestrian suffered an open fracture on the lower part of his left leg, police said.

According to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department,, one person wound up pinned under the pickup truck. It was unclear if the Audi driver suffered any injury.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division is investigating the incident. Anyone with more information may call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

– City News Service

Updated 7:35 p.m. Dec. 23, 2022