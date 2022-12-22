An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

A squirrel caused a power outage Thursday that knocked out electricity for more than 6,500 San Diego Gas & Electric customers, but the situation was resolved in about an hour.

The outage occurred just after 11 a.m., affecting 6,758 customers in Normal Heights, North Park and University Heights, according to SDG&E’s Candace Hadley.

Crews were able to partially restore power quickly, with a full restoration achieved by about noon, she said.

Hadley said the outage was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with a power line or equipment.

– City News Service