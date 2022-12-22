A Chula Vista police cruiser. Credit: OnScene.TV

Authorities Thursday released the names of the Chula Vista Police officer who fatally shot a man in a Chula Vista Walmart parking lot last week and the name of the dead man.

Officer Alfonso Perdomo, who has been employed by the CVPD for about five years and works as a canine handler, was the lawman who fatally shot 32- year-old Bradley Munroe, a resident of Chula Vista, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Per protocol, the SDPD Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 18 after officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Broadway to multiple calls regarding a woman being hit by a man.

Perdomo arrived at the scene and located the suspect next to a parked pickup in the parking lot, police said.

As the officer made contact, he noticed the man had a knife, then began to give Munroe commands to drop it, but Munroe instead climbed into the bed of the pickup, crouched down and began hitting the back windows of the truck, according to police. It was later determined the pickup was not his.

Police said Munroe then jumped out of the pickup and approached the officer with the knife in hand. The officer commanded him again to stop, but he continued to approach, according to police.

“At that point, the canine officer fired his service weapon at the man, striking him multiple times,” the SDPD said in a statement. “The male fell to the ground. Officers were able to move the knife away from him and begin life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived. Unfortunately, the male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The pickup truck behind the male was also struck by rounds.”

No officers were injured.

The investigation also revealed that the woman mentioned in the initial radio call is related to Munroe and is not believed to be the victim of a crime, according to police.

After the Homicide Unit completes its investigation, it will be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. The CVPD will also conduct an administrative investigation into the officer’s discharge of his firearm. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office will also monitor the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the San Diego Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-4877.

Updated at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22, 2022

–City News Service