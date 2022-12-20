San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Coroner’s officials Tuesday released the name of a Lemon Grove woman who died on Interstate 8 after her car struck a tree and then another vehicle.

Nancy Annette Lisa Benson, 32, died from blunt force injuries, including to her head, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The collision happened at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-8 at the Second Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Benson was driving a 2002 Audi TT, while a second driver in a Honda CRV was on the off-ramp to Second Street, CHP Officer Matthew Baranowski said. For unknown reasons, Benson “allowed her vehicle to travel off the roadway, where it struck a tree before colliding into the Honda,” Baranowski said. She died at the scene.

At least one vehicle caught fire during the crash, the CHP said.

The Honda driver, a 31-year-old man from El Cajon, and a 51-year-old passenger, also an El Cajon resident, sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, Baranowski said.

City News Service contributed to this article.