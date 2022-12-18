Firefighters tend to the bungalow-style home damaged Sunday in North Park. Photo via OnScene.TV

A single-story bungalow-style home was damaged in a fire Sunday in the North Park neighborhood, fire officials said.

The blaze in the 4100 block of Cherokee Avenue was first reported at 4:23 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The first unit arrived at 4:25 a.m. and the incident was closed at 6:41 a.m.

SDFD crews arrived and saw smoke and fire from the home. No one was inside when crews arrived.

One person was taken to Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries. Two adults and one dog were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross.

City News Service contributed to this article.