A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed and another injured in a single-vehicle crash on the northbound Interstate 15 at Deer Springs Road north of Escondido, authorities said Sunday.

The crash occurred at 12:54 a.m. when a silver Ford Fusion sedan went over the right shoulder fence and landed against an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured person was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

No other details about the fatal crash were immediately available.

City News Service contributed to this article.