Mitsubishi wreckage
CHP officers inspect the wreckage of the Mitsubishi. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman was killed Sunday morning in a crash involving at least two vehicles on Interstate 8 in El Cajon, authorities said.

The crash on the eastbound highway at the 2nd Street off-ramp occurred about 4:30 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The victim was a woman driving a Mitsubishi sports car, which flew off of the freeway and hit several trees before coming to a stop.

The CHP reported the vehicle caught fire.

No other information about the fatal crash was immediately available.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.

Chris Jennewein

Chris Jennewein is Editor & Publisher of Times of San Diego.