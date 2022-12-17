Medics place the victim in ambulance for transport. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with serious injuries after he stepped from a road divider and was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene near Cortez Hill, police said.

The man, 36, was standing on the painted double yellow roadway divider on 1600 Second Ave. at 9:52 a.m. when for unknown reasons he stepped in front of a 2013 Hyundai sedan traveling southbound, said Officer David O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.

The Hyundai left the scene, but the driver of the Hyundai was later located, questioned and released. Alcohol was not determined to be a factor in the collision.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he received treatment for a fractured left clavicle and multiple facial fractures, O’Brien said. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

The SDPD’s Traffic Division was handling the investigation.

– City News Service