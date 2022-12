A Falck ambulance in San Diego. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A traffic accident near the western terminus of Interstate 8 left two people injured Friday, one seriously.

The crash in the 2900 block of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard in Ocean Beach happened shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Paramedics took the victims to UCSD Medical Center, the city agency reported.

The accident left traffic lanes blocked in the heavily traveled area for a time, prompting police to issue a traffic alert.