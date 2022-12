A San Diego Fire-Rescue vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Two people were trapped in cars and needed rescuing Thursday as a result of a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 805.

The San Diego Fire Department responded to the 805 southbound just before 3:15 a.m. to a vehicle rescue call, according to the department.

Firefighters were able to rescue two people trapped in cars after the multi-vehicle crash, according to the SDFD’s Newsworthy Incident Fact Sheet.

Both patients were taken to Mercy Hospital, according to the SDFD.

–City News Service