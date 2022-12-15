Transit police at a trolley station. Image from San Diego MTS video

The man suspected of ambushing a 17-year-old stranger at a Chula Vista bus stop and cutting her throat before fleeing was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System officers arrested Antwan Kevin Baker, 52, Wednesday morning in the area of Imperial Avenue and 12th Street in the East Village area of San Diego, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, the victim made a 911 call to report that a man she did not know had approached her from behind at the transit stop near the intersection of Broadway and H Street, grabbed her head and cut her throat with a sharp object, then walked off without saying a word, CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Security cameras captured video images of the assailant, aiding MTS police in identifying the suspect and tracking him down, Molina said.

The girl was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering at home with her family, according to Molina.

Baker was being held at San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.