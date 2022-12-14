Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez. Photo courtesy of his family

Authorities Wednesday publicly identified a 31-year-old man who was fatally stabbed last weekend in Barrio Logan.

Miguel Gonzalez-Valdez of Lemon Grove was found mortally wounded in the 1600 block of Logan Avenue shortly after midnight Sunday, according to the San Diego Police Department. He died at the scene, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Gonzalez-Valdez was with a companion at the time of the fatal assault, but that person was unable to provide a detailed description of the attacker, according to police. The witness was briefly detained, then released after detectives questioned him, Shebloski said.

“At this time, detectives are searching the area for any physical evidence, surveillance video or any additional witnesses who may be able to provide more information on the events leading up to the (homicide),” the lieutenant said Wednesday.

The victim’s family has set up a GoFundMe account for help with his funeral arrangements.

City News Service contributed to this article.