An Escondido Police cruiser. Photo courtesy Escondido Police.

A person was fatally shot in Escondido, and an investigation was underway Monday.

The shooting was reported about 5:45 p.m. Sunday near Hickory Street and the flood control channel, Escondido police Lt. Suzanne Baeder said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a Hispanic male suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Escondido Police Department.

The victim was transported to Palomar Medical Center, but the person died of his injuries just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police that numerous people were fighting in the flood control channel before hearing gunshots, police reported.

The identity of the victim was unknown, and there was no immediate word on any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information was urged to contact police at 760-743-8477 or at police.escondido.org.

–City News