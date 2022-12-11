Investigators examine the restroom where Sunday’s blast took place. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Bomb squad and arson investigators responded Sunday after a small explosion rocked a restroom at an Ocean Beach park.

A male entered a restroom at Dusty Rhoades Park as another man walked by him and left the facilities at 8:45 a.m., according to OnScene.TV. Within a few seconds, there was a loud explosion and shrapnel hit the area near the witness.

The Metro Arson Strike Team and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s Bomb Squad arrived at the scene and found the remnants of a “cricket bomb,” a crude, small version of a pipe bomb. Despite its size, it can, however, maim and kill.

The witness suffered only ringing in his ears as a result of the blast. He described the man who walked by him in the restroom as a white male from 45 to 50 years old who stands 6-feet tall, wearing a red shirt and long pants, San Diego police said.

They cautioned, however, that they don’t know if that man is the person who placed the device.