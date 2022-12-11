Mohammad Nyakoui. Photo via @SanDiegoPD Twitter

The San Diego Police Department asked for the public’s help Sunday to find an at-risk missing man.

Mohammad Nyakoui was last seen near 15000 Corte Raposo in the Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood at around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Nyakoui was described as an 80-year-old man of Middle Eastern descent, 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, bald, with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and navy blue pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nyakoui was asked to call 911 and refer to case No. 22501045.

City News Service contributed to this article.