A Cal Fire engine. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

A vegetation fire burned five acres Saturday south of the South Bay Rod and Gun Club in Marron Valley, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 1 p.m. Saturday off Marron Valley Road near the Mexico border with a slow rate of spread, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

At about 1:30 p.m., Cal Fire reported that the spread had been stopped.

Firefighters would remain on the scene for about four hours to mop up, the agency said.

— City News Service