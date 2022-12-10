The wreckage of the pickup truck after colliding with a trolley. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A man was killed Friday when he drove around railroad crossing arms and his pickup truck collided with an oncoming trolley in Barrio Logan, authorities said Saturday.

San Diego Police officers were called at 9:27 p.m. Friday to the 1200 block of Sampson Street where they found the wreckage of a 1969 GMC truck and the stopped trolley.

Sgt. Clint Leisz said the crossing arms were down but the victim steered into the opposite lane in an attempt to bypass them and drove into the path of the trolley.

The trolley hit with the right side of the pickup truck, which then struck a pole.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, Leisz said. No passengers on the trolley were injured.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The police department’s traffic division is handling the investigation and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.