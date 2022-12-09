Officials seized more than 15 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl. City of San Diego photo

Two men are in custody Friday after a month-long operation involving the San Diego Police Department and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Narcotics Task Force.

Officials launched the investigation after identifying a potential source of narcotics in Mexico.

During a meeting in the Mission Valley area of San Diego, two suspects produced approximately 50,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills weighing more than 15 pounds with an estimated street value of $1,500,000.

Eneri Ayala and Jesus Ortiz Corella were both arrested and booked into county jail for narcotics-related offenses, pending federal charges.