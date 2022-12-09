Photo credit: Airman 1st Class Gustavo Castillo

The death of a man who passed out and died this week after being detained by San Diego Police Department officers in City Heights was under investigation Friday, authorities reported.

Patrol officers responding to a report of a person behaving “erratically” while standing in the street in the 4300 block of El Cajon Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m. Thursday found the subject of the call, 35- year-old Daniel Joseph Armenta, in a gas station parking lot in the area, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which investigates in- custody deaths involving SDPD personnel.

After officers detained and handcuffed Armenta without incident, he began displaying signs of an acute confused and agitated state known as “excited delirium,” sheriff’s Lt. Kevin Ralph said.

“He then became unresponsive,” the lieutenant said. “Officers then removed Armenta’s handcuffs, performed CPR and administered (anti-drug-overdose medication) naloxone.”

Despite the dose of medication and further lifesaving efforts by officers and paramedics, Armenta died a short time later.

A cause-of-death ruling in the case was on hold pending autopsy results.

–City News Service