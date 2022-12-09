A San Diego County Sheriff’s deputy’s patch. Courtesy of the department

A fourth suspect was in custody Friday in connection with a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically wounded last month in a neighborhood near El Capitan High School.

The latest person to be jailed in the case — a 17-year-old boy whose name was withheld because he is a minor — was arrested Thursday in the 12700 block of Mapleview Street in Lakeside, near the site of the firearm assault, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into juvenile hall.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Nov. 6, deputies responding to reports of gunfire found the victim suffering from a serious gunshot wound to his lower back, Sgt. Colin Hebeler said. The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

Detectives determined that the shooting happened after the victim and two 16-year-old friends were confronted by a pair of men and a woman and got into an argument with them, according to Hebeler.

The quarrel soon turned into a physical fight that ended when one of the adults — later identified as Edward Carl Davis, 25 — allegedly chased down the victim and shot him. The shooter and his companions then fled, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Nov. 19, members of the San Diego Fugitive Task Force arrested Davis and one of the other suspects, 25-year-old Carley Lucille Morales, at a San Diego hotel, Hebeler said.

Four days later, deputy U.S. marshals tracked down the other suspect in the case, Stephen Jerewane Driver, 39, and took him into custody in Bedford, Ohio.

The victim is still undergoing medical treatment for his gunshot trauma but is expected to survive, Hebeler said Friday afternoon.

City News Service contributed to this article.