Photo via Pixabay

A 60-year-old pickup truck driver struck a bicyclist in Point Loma Thursday.

The 44-year-old man on the bicycle was hit about 5:45 a.m. and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was attempting cross Sports Arena Boulevard in a crosswalk against a no-walk crossing signal when a Toyota Tacoma turned left from West Point Loma Boulevard and struck him, the SDPD reported.

The bicyclist was transported to a hospital with serious, but non- life-threatening injuries. The SDPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit was investigating the collision. Alcohol was determined not to be a factor in the crash.

–City News Service