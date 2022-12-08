San Diego Police officers at the scene of the shooting in the Teralta West neighborhood. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A possibly suicidal man armed with a gun died Thursday when San Diego police opened fire on him in the Teralta West neighborhood.

The events that led to the fatal gunfire began shortly before 1 p.m., when a caller reported that there was a suicidal person with a gun to his head near Orange Avenue and just east of state Route 15, according to the San Diego Police Department.

When patrol personnel approached the man, he fled, SDPD Officer David O’Brien said.

During an ensuing foot chase, the man again held his handgun to his head at times.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police confronted him in the 4000 block of 42nd Street, and moments later at least one officer opened fire. It was unclear if the suspect also fired his weapon.

The name of the man, who died at the scene, was not immediately available.

No other injuries were reported.

Police closed the street between Polk and University avenues to allow investigators to gather evidence.