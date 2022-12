A San Diego Sheriff’s vehicle. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

Two people were shot in a Spring Valley neighborhood, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 3600 block of South Bonita Street at around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to authorities.

They located two victims with gunshot wounds, and at least one victim was taken to a hospital, according to the sheriff’s department. The victims’ conditions were not immediately known.

No suspect information was released.

–City News Service