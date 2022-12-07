El Cajon Mountain. Photo via @ethaneisenhard Twitter

Authorities have publicly identified a 22-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a fall while rock climbing in Lakeside.

Nathaniel Takatsuno of San Diego was scaling El Cajon Mountain when he fell around 200 feet shortly after noon Sunday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Takatsuno died at the scene of the accident, the agency reported.

Witnesses say Takatsuno had been “free soloing” — rock climbing without a rope or protective equipment — when he fell, according to Climbing Magazine.

City News Service contributed to this article.