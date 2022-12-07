An El Cajon Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

An 89-year-old man was struck by a car and killed Tuesday evening on Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon.

El Cajon Police were called at 6:50 p.m. after the pedestrian was struck by a 2014 Kia Optima.

Officers found the victim lying unconscious in the 700 block of the roadway, said Lt. Darrin Forster.

Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Optima remained at the scene and has been cooperative with the investigation, Forster said.

Preliminary reports indicate alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding the collision to call 619-579-3311.

City News Service contributed to this article.