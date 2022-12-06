A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 55-year-old man riding a motorcycle died in a fiery head-on collision near the Torrey Pines State Reserve, police reported Tuesday.

Just before 6:45 p.m. on Monday, the victim was riding south on a Triumph motorcycle when he crossed into a northbound lane and collided head-on with a Toyota 4-Runner, according to San Diego Police.

The victim was killed and pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Both vehicles caught fire, but police said the two occupants of the 4-Runner were not injured.

The police department’s traffic division is investigating the collision.

City News Service Contributed to this article.