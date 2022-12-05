A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Two boys were taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a car while riding their bikes in the Nestor neighborhood, San Diego Police reported Monday.

The two boys, aged 12 and 13, were riding their bicycles across the 900 block of Saturn Boulevard just before 6:20 p.m. on Sunday when then were struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.

First responders performed CPR on one of they boys, and both were taken to a local hospital.

The 37-year-old Volkswagen driver, whose name was not released, is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

City News Service contributed to this article.