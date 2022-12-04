Police in the process of taking the suspected robber into custody in Mission Valley. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Police arrested a suspect in an armed robbery at a Mission Valley hotel early Sunday after she fled the scene in a vehicle and they stopped her.

A woman entered the Riverleaf Inn, 2484 Hotel Circle Place, at 5:06 a.m. and pointed a handgun at the employee behind the counter, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

“The suspect demanded money from the register and safe,” Foster said. “The employee complied. The suspect also took personal property belonging to the employee.”

The woman fled the scene in a small hatchback, the officer said. Officers stopped her and took her into custody a short time later.

Two witnesses identified the suspect. Her name was not released. Robbery detectives responded and were handling the investigation.

OnScene.TV reported that she is believed to have been preparing to rob Candlewood Suites on Hotel Circle South when she was arrested.

– City News Service