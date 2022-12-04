California Highway Patrol Photo credit: Instagram, @CHPElCajon

A 38-year-old Escondido man died in a solo vehicle traffic crash on state Route 78, the California Highway Patrol said Sunday.

At 11:34 p.m. Saturday, the man was driving a Toyota Tundra on the westbound SR-78 transition to northbound Interstate 15 in Escondido.

The truck veered off the roadway, collided into the right shoulder barrier wall and rolled over multiple times, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said. The driver, ejected from the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately known whether alcohol or drugs contributed to the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact the CHP Oceanside area office at 760-643-3400.

– City News Service

Updated 5:20 p.m. Dec. 4, 2022 to correct freeway cited in news service report.