The wreckage of the motorcycle on the freeway transition road in El Cajon. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A speeding motorcyclist was killed Friday night in a crash while merging onto Interstate 8 in El Cajon.

The fatal incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on the transition road from southbound Route 67 to the westbound interstate highway.

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies at the scene said the motorcycle was traveling over 100 mph at the time.

It was not immediately clear how the motorcycle crashed and the incident remained under investigation. CHP officers said other vehicles may have been involved.

The victim’s age and gender were not immediately released.

City News Service and OnScene.TV contributed to this article.