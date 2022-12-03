Deputies at the Guns for Gift Cards event in La Mesa. Photo credit: Courtesy, San Diego County Sheriff

A total of 160 unwanted firearms were turned in to law enforcement Saturday in exchange for gift cards at the La Mesa Civic Center, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.

At the Guns for Gift Cards event, authorities gave out $100 gift card for handguns, rifles and shotguns, or a $200 gift card for assault weapons and ghost guns.

Firearms coming back as being involved in a crime will be followed up on with the appropriate law enforcement agency. If any guns are found to be stolen, the original owners will be contacted. All remaining weapons will be destroyed.

People can turn in their unwanted weapons at any sheriff’s station or substation and are asked to keep the gun in the trunk of their car and await further instructions from a deputy.

They can also call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200.

– City News Service