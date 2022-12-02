Nolan Riley. Photo credit: @SanDiegoPD, via Twitter

A young man was reported missing Friday afternoon in Colina del Sol, police said.

Nolan Riley, 23, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near 4300 49th St., one block south of El Cajon Boulevard, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Riley is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs an estimated 200 pounds, police said. He was wearing an orange T-shirt, blue jeans and a blue jacket when last seen.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154.

– City News Service