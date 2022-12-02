Photo credit: Alexander Nguyen

A felon who allegedly attacked his 74-year-old mother, inflicting nearly fatal stab wounds, was charged Friday with attempted murder and other offenses.

Pascual Herrera Carlos, 50, was arrested in San Diego County Sunday following a two-month search by law enforcement.

The attempted murder charge includes sentence-enhancing allegations of using a deadly weapon, a knife, in the commission of a felony and inflicting great bodily injury.

He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta and was slated to make his initial court appearance Friday at the Banning Justice Center.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Pelato, on the morning of Sept. 28, Carlos was involved in a unspecified confrontation with his mother, whose name was not disclosed, at her San Jacinto residence.

The encounter culminated in a domestic assault, during which the defendant allegedly grabbed a knife and plunged it into the victim several times, resulting in “severe wounds,” Pelato said.

He said Carlos fled the residence, and the woman called 911.

Paramedics and patrol deputies reached the location within minutes and rendered aid to the victim. She was hospitalized and ultimately recovered, according to the sergeant.

Detectives obtained a warrant for the defendant’s arrest, but couldn’t find him until Sunday, when authorities in San Diego County located and took Carlos into custody without incident, Pelato said.

The convicted felon was transferred to the custody of Riverside County sheriff’s investigators Wednesday and booked into the Murrieta jail.

He has prior felony convictions in another jurisdiction that weren’t listed in court documents.

– City News Service