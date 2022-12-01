A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

Authorities are seeking public help Thursday in identifying the killer of a 12-year-old boy last year in San Diego.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2021, San Diego Police Department officers responded to 7426 Cahill Drive to find Angel Gaspar suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. He was transported to UCSD hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Gaspar was in his enclosed backyard when a stray bullet went through a fence on the eastern side, investigators determined.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to call the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service