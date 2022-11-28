A fight between two men on an Old Town-area roadside escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded, authorities reported. Photo courtesy OnScene.TV.

A fight between two men on an Old Town-area roadside escalated Monday into a stabbing that left one of them wounded, authorities reported.

The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

During an ensuing scuffle, the victim suffered two stab wounds to the chest, after which the assailant fled, SDPD Officer Sarah Foster said.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The unidentified assailant, described as a thin, bearded man in his 30s or 40s, remained at large in the early afternoon, Foster said.

–City News Service