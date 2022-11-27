Escondido Fire Department. Photo credit: @EscondidoFire via Facebook

Two residents and a firefighter suffered injuries Sunday in a house fire that crews contained to a back bedroom.

The structure fire was first reported at 10:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fairdale Avenue, said Escondido Fire Department Battalion Chief Tyler Batson.

“Units responding noticed smoke showing in the distance and requested a working fire upgrade for additional resources,” Batson said. “The first arriving engine encountered a working structure fire with heavy smoke coming from the front of the house.”

Firefighters contained and controlled the fire in a back bedroom in under 25 minutes, preventing flames from spreading to the remainder of the house and an accessory dwelling unit, Batson said.

Medics assessed two residents and treated them for injuries on scene, but they refused transport to a hospital.

One firefighter suffered a minor orthopedic injury. SDG&E workers were dispatched to address utility issues.

The San Diego Red Cross coordinated alternative housing for two displaced tenants and gave them three $250 gift cards for basic needs.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

– City News Service