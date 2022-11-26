A San Diego Police Department patch on an officer’s uniform. Courtesy SDPD

A 34-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in the head in the Teralta West neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police were called at 6:07 p.m. to the 4200 block of Van Dyke Avenue, where they learned that the victim was walking with the suspect when a witness heard a popping sound and saw the victim fall and the suspect walk quickly away.

Officer Robert Heims said the victim was taken to a hospital with a head wound that was not considered life-threatening.

The suspect was wearing dark clothes and was last seen heading eastbound in the 4200 block of Orange Avenue, Heims said.

Detectives from the department’s Mid-City Division are handling the investigation, Anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-516-3000 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.