A San Diego Police cruiser at a crime scene. Photo credit: Courtesy, SDPD

A 29-year-old man suffered a leg wound Saturday during a shooting in a Southcrest park.

The attack was reported at 3:36 p.m. in the 4100 block of Newton Avenue, according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim entered the park on his way home and was approached by a man who shot him once in the leg and ran, Heims said. Paramedics took him to a hospital.

The suspect was described as Hispanic or white, 18 to 21 years old, wearing dark clothes, the officer said.

– City News Service