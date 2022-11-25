Medics help one of the two overdose victims. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Two men suffering from fentanyl overdoses early Friday in the East Village flagged down San Diego police officers, who helped administer life-saving care.

The men fell unconscious in the 200 block of 16th Street at about 7:15 a.m. and officers gave them Narcan as they lay on the sidewalk, according to OnScene.TV.

Medics arrived and gave both men second doses of Narcan. When the men had been revived, they were transported to a local hospital.

The overdoses came three days after police revived two men in Mission Beach after they called for help due to fentanyl overdoses. A third however, died at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.