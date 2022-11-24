A CHP officer talks to a woman found kneeling on Interstate 8. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

California Highway Patrol officers helped a woman early Thursday after they spotted her kneeling in traffic on the freeway heading out of Mission Valley.

The two officers were headed westbound on Interstate 8 at about 5:40 a.m. when they spotted what they thought was a large object near the offramp to Rosecrans Street and southbound Interstate 5, according to OnScene.TV.

As they stopped to investigate, the saw that it was actually a woman and used their patrol car to block her from being hit by traffic.

Firefighters were called, and another CHP vehicle stopped all westbound I-8 traffic near Taylor Street.

The woman, thought to be under the influence of a narcotic, may have been overdosing at the time the officers found her. Medics took her to a local hospital.

The CHP re-opened the freeway after approximately 20 minutes.