An SDG&E service truck, Image from video.

First responders were called to a natural gas leak Wednesday in the Southcrest neighborhood after a contractor struck a half-inch line, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesman said.

The leak was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at 3602 Dalbergia St.

No injuries wee reported, and authorities didn’t order an evacuation, according to the fire department’s Jose Ysea.

Ysea added that San Diego Gas & Electric was handling the incident.

City News Service contributed to this article.