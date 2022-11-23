A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego. Photo via OnScene.TV.

A 30-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday when he was stabbed in the back near downtown San Diego.

Officers responded just after 4:40 a.m. to the area of Park Boulevard and C Street, where they found the injured man, who was taken to a hospital, police said.

A blood trail indicated the assault had occurred a short distance away on B Street near 11th Avenue, in front of a bagel shop, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

No other information was immediately released as the investigation was ongoing.

–City News Service