Ambulance. Photo Credit: Scott Sanchez on Wikimedia Commons

A pedestrian reportedly was rushed to a hospital Tuesday after being struck by an ambulance on State Route 94 in Lemon Grove.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of SR-94 near Massachusetts Avenue, ABC10 reported.

The victim’s injuries and reason for walking on the road are currently unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

— City News Service