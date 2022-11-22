The track at Santa Anita Park. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A 2-year-old colt who had not yet had a race died while training at Santa Anita Park, state horse racing officials announced.

Majestic Sam died Saturday after suffering an unspecified training injury at the Arcadia track. The website Equibase shows that he completed a workout that day and recorded the seventh fastest time out of 24 horses.

Majestic Sam is the 12th racehorse to die from a racing or training injury at Santa Anita this year, and the eighth to die of a training injury.

–City News Service